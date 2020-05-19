Northshore nursing home talks about challenges during pandemic

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The managers of the Greenbriar nursing home in Slidell are speaking about the challenges of dealing with a virus that claimed 23 lives at the home.
The managers say tests and the health of the general population has been an issue. And they say they’re now taking steps to hopefully save more lives in the future.
For the people who run one of Slidell's largest nursing homes, the last two months have been beyond difficult.
“It's been very devastating a number of levels,” said Commcare CEO Greenbriar community care Center has had 60 COVID-19 cases resulting in 23 deaths. Twenty-two staff members have also tested positive.
“I see people who work way more than 40 hours grieve with members of the nursing home families who have passed away,” said Commcare Vice President Lisa Gardner.
Like a number of hospital staff and doctors we've spoken to the people who run Greenbriar says addressing the COVID-19 crisis has often been a moving target.
“It's been like drinking from a fire hose to try and figure out what the current data is on what the CDC wants us to be following,” said Tucker.
Greenbriar was one of the highest rated facilities in the state but representatives from parent company 'Commcare' say mixed signals from federal and state health officials in the early days going back in February, made things tricky.
“At that point we were only testing symptomatic people,” said Gardner.
Commcare officials say they followed all LDH and CDC guidelines, and say the high death rate at Greenbriar may have been more of a function of general health problems in the population.
And even though Greenbriar is part of a 13 nursing home group, they say it's been difficult to get things like test kits, PPE, and basic equipment.
“We ordered 25,000 gowns six weeks ago and we just got our first portion of that shipment this week,” said Tucker.
For the CEO of the company that operates Greenbriar, the battle has been personal. Jim Tucker's 86-year-old father, Lou, was one of the Greenbriar residents who died from COVID-19. He passed on Easter Sunday.
“He was here seven months,” says Tucker.
“How long was he in the hospital before he passed?” We asked.
“About eight days,” said Tucker.
Tucker, who served as Speaker of the House in Louisiana Legislature for five years, bristles at the notion that nursing home owners and their powerful lobby may have had a hand in blocking information on COVID-19 deaths for 48 days.
“The nursing home lobby did not try and keep it private we were trying to find out where the virus was early on because we have resources and we were trying to figure out how we could apply them to those facilities,” said Tucker.
Greenbriar is now building a $30 million facility, with single occupancy rooms which administrators say will make it easier for patients of the future to isolate, should another virus flare up.
Tucker says his father, like many other of the COVID-19 victims, had a number of health issues. He also says that he signed a D.N.R. or a “Do Not Resuscitate” order.
