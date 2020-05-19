Shelby: Dry & Hot Tuesday

After a pleasant start, today will be hot and sunny. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.
A disturbance will move our way tonight and into Wednesday, sparking showers and storms. The extra rain and cloud cover will likely keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. After that, daily rain chances will be more of a “summer style” where we see pop-ups mostly in the afternoons.
This will last through the holiday weekend and Memorial Day. Each day highs will reach the upper 80s.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.