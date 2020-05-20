Bruce: Clouds Move In-Rain Chances Through The Early Evening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clouds are back as a weak frontal; boundary moves in from the north. There is a chance of spotty showers and a few thunderstorms as the day progresses. The best chance is north of Lake Pontchartrain. Little rain is expected near the Louisiana coast. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the ample cloud cover should help to keep the overall severe weather threat down. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for highs.