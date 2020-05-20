Bruce: Clouds Move In-Rain Chances Through The Early Evening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Clouds are back as a weak frontal; boundary moves in from the north. There is a chance of spotty showers and a few thunderstorms as the day progresses. The best chance is north of Lake Pontchartrain. Little rain is expected near the Louisiana coast. A strong storm can’t be ruled out, but the ample cloud cover should help to keep the overall severe weather threat down. Temperatures will reach the low to mid 80s for highs.
Sunshine and heat make a comeback to finish out the week. Expect dry skies Thursday and only a stray storm is possible Friday. This will allow highs to reach near 90 degrees in the afternoon.
Rain chances will increase over the holiday weekend as deep moisture moves in from the Gulf. The stormiest days at this point appear to be Memorial Day and next Tuesday.
