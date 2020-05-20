CDC: COVID-19 proven to spread easier from person-to-person, not from surfaces

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The CDC released new information today regarding the spread of COVID-19.
Research suggests the virus is “spreading more efficiently than influenza, but not as efficiently as measles, which is highly contagious.”
They say the likelihood of you catching the virus is caused more from person-to-person contact, according to the report.
Recent studies show that it may be possible to get COVID-19 from compromised surfaces, but it is not thought to be the main source of how the virus is spreading.
The CDC also addressed the spreading of the virus from transferring from humans to animals and animals to humans. They say that the risk is considered to be low.
Coughing, sneezing and talking to infected individuals, especially within 6 feet, is thought to be the main cause for spreading. Asymptomatic individuals are also still considered to be a main threat.
Research of the virus continues to grow and the CDC will continue to release updated information.
While surface spreading is not the main cause, they still recommend frequently disinfecting and cleaning surfaces.
