COVID-19 pandemic will affect hurricane prep

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - We’ve already had the "A" storm in the Atlantic. The official start of hurricane season 2020 is rapidly approaching and we may have to take some extra steps to be storm ready. The Jefferson Parish Emergency Management director gave us a glimpse about how COVID-19 will affect residents during a storm.
Late May is always a busy time for emergency managers, but recognizing the threat of COVID-19 will linger into the height of hurricane season means new plans and precautions. Jefferson Parish EMA director Joe Valiente said, “There are going to be some changes I know GOHSEP has been working on this for at least eight weeks now.”
The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness always coordinates with individual parishes this time of year as they finalize plans for the season. This year leaders work hard to add social distancing and personal protection equipment to the equation.
He said, “I want the public to understand that we understand that COVID-19 is now a part of our life and that we've taken the necessary precautions and protocols and that they are in place.”
Valiente said the protocols will affect assisted evacuation the most with temperature checks and special transportation and buses for families with someone showing symptoms.
“The shelters that are going to receive them have already been set up for COVID protocols so that instead of 30 square feet per person that’ll be expanded to 45 feet per person they’ll have additional EMS support at those shelters so they could monitor the progress of those individuals if they show any signs of deterioration then clearly they’ll be brought to the nearest hospital,” said Valiente.
His biggest message is for the majority of citizens that will evacuate on their own. Valiente stressed that is the only option in a major storm of category 3 or greater in Jefferson Parish and one some families should plan for in a lesser threat as well when power is sure to be an issue.
The director reminds everyone, “It's important that you understand too that you are going to lose all the creature comforts that people are used to especially if you have elderly or pets when the conditions become harsher it's going to make life much more difficult.”
He said the uncertainty of COVID-19 makes it even more important to identify hotels or other lodging early with back up locations if an evacuation is necessary.
Valiente said one way they will accommodate the COVID screening protocol will be by triggering mandatory evacuations and beginning assisted evacuations at least 10 hours earlier, but as always those decisions will be very dependent on the storm’s speed and track.