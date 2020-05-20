Jefferson Parish Schools Superintendent selected for state’s top education job

“I would like to congratulate Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley on being appointed by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education as our next State Superintendent of Education! Dr. Brumley is an experienced leader who is committed to improving outcomes for the children of Louisiana. I look forward to working with Dr. Brumley in this new role, as he leads teaching and learning efforts statewide on behalf of our students and educators," said Dr. Lewis.