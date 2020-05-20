Louisiana Lottery to feature jackpots starting at $500k in August

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Lottery has announced that this summer, it will upgrade its flagship game to begin offering jackpots starting at $500,000. The first such drawing will held Aug. 5.
This change doubles the current starting jackpot and marks only the fourth time the game has been changed in its 28-year history.
“There will be more to love about Lotto this summer with more frequent $1 million-plus jackpots that our loyal Lotto players enjoy,” Lottery President Rose Hudson said. “Our players have spoken, and we listened with a Louisiana game that is still just a dollar.”
To make larger starting jackpots, the redesigned game will require participants to choose six numbers out of 42, bumping up the overall odds of winning to 1 in 34.4. Previous odds of winning were 1 in 30.
Because of the changes, the Louisiana Lottery will temporarily suspend the multidraw option to prevent draw purchases that eclipse the new version’s sale date of Aug. 2. On that date, multidraw will resume under the new game rules. The multidraw allows people to buy tickets for a select number of future drawings.
More information and details will be available on the Louisiana Lottery’s website starting Aug. 2.
