Mayor Cantrell discusses the city’s reopening & urges residents to help protect others during one-on-one interview

"As it relates to Harrah’s Casino and even the Fair Grounds, one of the reasons that I did not put a date on my proclamation is that I'm very much focused on using and looking at that data to drive decision-making efforts for the city. And so, as we look to one, how we have responded to the first phase of reopening we need to allow at least 21 days to thoroughly assess how well we are doing with the reopening, that will dictate and determine what we do next and that could be the casinos as well as the Fair Grounds but again the data doesn't show me that yet, but when it does I have no reason to hold off if the data says the city of New Orleans is ripe and prime and healthy to move forward,” Cantrell stated.