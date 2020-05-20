New mobile testing site opens in Jefferson Parish

View this post on Instagram

Jefferson Parish, in partnership with Ochsner Health, will conduct COVID-19 mobile testing on Wednesday, May 20 and Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Clearview Center, 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70006. Walk-up testing is available in the East Parking Lot for anyone who wants to determine their COVID-19 status. Testing at this site is also available to children, age 10 and older. Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring a valid state ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until all test kits have been utilized. ___________________________________________ La Parroquia de Jefferson junto a Ochsner Health, están realizando Pruebas Móviles del COVID-19 el día Miércoles 20 de Mayo y el Jueves 21 de Mayo de 9 a.m – 4 p.m en el Clearview Center ubicado en 4436 Veterans Memorial Blvd. Metairie, LA 70006. Las personas que desean realizarse la prueba, tendrán que bajarse de su vehículo y dirigirse a la parte Este del Parqueo. Las pruebas estarán disponibles para niños mayores de 10 años. Miembros de la comunidad que deseen realizarse la prueba, deben de presentar una forma de identificación y seguro medico, si los tiene. No hay costo alguno por las pruebas y no se rechará a personas que no tengan seguro medico. Las pruebas están disponibles de 9 a.m a 4 p.m o hasta que se alcance la capacidad diaria.