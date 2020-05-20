New mobile testing site opens in Jefferson Parish

(Source: New Orleans Health Dept.)
By Rilwan Balogun | May 20, 2020 at 5:44 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:57 AM

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish opens a new mobile COVID-19 testing site Wednesday at the Clearview Center.

This new testing site comes as the state health department shows New Orleans and Jefferson Parish have not had any new deaths reported in three days.

The testing site at Clearview center opens at 9 a.m.

Walk-up testing is also available at the same time at the east parking lot.

Those seeking a test should bring a valid state ID and insurance card.

There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. Testing is available between 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., or until all test kits have been utilized.

Governor Edwards says the state is making progress in flattening the curve.

There are just over 1,000 Coronavirus patients in the state’s hospitals as of Wednesday.

112 of those are on ventilators.

The numbers have steadily dropped for weeks.

