NOPD investigating shooting on Marais St.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Treme that has left a man injured.
Police reported the shooting around 9:45 a.m.
NOPD says officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Marais Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
