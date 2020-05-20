NOPD investigating shooting on Marais St.

NOPD investigating shooting on Marais St.
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Treme that has left a man injured. (Source: NOPD)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 20, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT - Updated May 20 at 10:18 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting Treme that has left a man injured.

Police reported the shooting around 9:45 a.m.

NOPD says officers responded to a shooting call in the 1200 block of Marais Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the thigh. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.