One killed, another injured in Metairie homicide

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another injured.
A sheriff’s spokesman says the shooting happened just before midnight in the 600 block of N. Elm Street.
Officers were dispatched to a report of gunshots in the area and located two victims.
One man, later determined to be the suspect, was suffering from a gunshot wound to the knee, and the other male was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound to the groin.
Both were taken to the hospital.
The man shot in the groin died Wednesday morning.
Detectives determined that the suspect shot the victim multiple times after being involved in a series of disturbances throughout the day Tuesday (May 19).
The suspect will be booked with Second Degree Murder, Obstruction of Justice, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm upon his release from the hospital.
His identity is being withheld at this time for investigative reasons.
