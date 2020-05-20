The Struggle of Living in South La. is Real: Brusly family finds large alligator right outside their front door

BRUSLY, La. (WAFB) - One family in Brusly got a bit of a nasty surprise Tuesday morning...
“And when she opened the door, she screamed bloody murder, and I wasn’t sure what happened. I was still drinking a cup of coffee,” said Tres Allain.
Michelle Allain says she left her house in West Baton Rouge Parish just before 5 a.m. Tuesday morning (May 19) to head to the gym when she almost stepped on an alligator.
At first, Tres thought maybe his wife had seen a snake outside their door.
“I think I made a noise that I didn't even know I had within me,” said Michelle.
But her screaming “alligator” told a different story.
“The neighbor cross the way right here has a two-foot alligator in his pond we’ve been seeing, so I thought that was the alligator it was going to be, so I grabbed my coffee cup and my Crocs and I walked to the door, and I believe I shut the door quicker than she did,” said Tres.
Michelle and her husband, Tres, say the gator was about 7 to 8 feet long and weighed about 100 lbs.
Tres grew up trapping alligators with his family, but Michelle is from Oregon. It’s safe to say, she isn’t used to this.
“There are no alligators in Oregon at all that I know of, so I’ve only seen one up close and personal once, and I hope it’s my last time, though I know it’s not,” said Michelle.
The couple called the Brusly Police Department, and Officer Ron Tetzel arrived to see how he could help.
“I went over there and figured it would just be a little gator and somebody was freaking out over a little bitty thing, and it turned out to be about a seven footer,” said Officer Tetzel.
Officials with Brusly PD say that they respond to about four or five alligator complaints per year.
“Maybe in Florida, but yeah, it’s common here all the time,” said Tetzel.
The couple and Officer Tetzel then called the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) to send out an alligator nuisance hunter to grab the gator, but it was about two hours before agents could get out to their home to pick up the gator in order to relocate it safely. LDWF says the best thing to do if you see a gator is to stay away, and call them immediately.
Michelle says she still went to the gym despite almost stepping on the gator first thing in the morning. Talk about dedication!
"Normally, he [the alligator] might’ve made it to a black iron pot in south Louisiana,” said Tres.
Here are some other tips from LDWF about how to deal with alligators.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.