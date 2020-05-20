Woman seriously injured in Terrytown shooting

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Terrytown that has left a woman seriously injured.
JPSO reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.
Deputies responding to the scene in the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
