Woman seriously injured in Terrytown shooting

Woman seriously injured in Terrytown shooting
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Terrytown that has left a woman seriously injured. (Source: WVUE)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 20, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 5:05 PM

TERRYTOWN, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in Terrytown that has left a woman seriously injured.

JPSO reported the shooting just before 5 p.m.

Deputies responding to the scene in the 100 block of Fairfield Avenue found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.