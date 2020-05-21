Bruce: Hot Summer Feel Is Back-Rain Returns For The Holiday Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -We will see dry weather today into tomorrow. Then a big change as tropical moisture moves in bringing in rain chances as we get into the holiday weekend. Expect hot and sunny conditions today through the end of the week. Highs will reach the low 90s with rain unlikely.
A few spotty storms will return Saturday afternoon. Then, Sunday could be a transition between spotty storms and more widespread rain that is likely by early next week.
A slow-moving area of low pressure will bring a tropical moisture surge to the area by Memorial Day. Much of next week looks to be rainy with some heavy downpours possible.
