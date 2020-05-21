COVID-19 testing opens at St. Anthony of Padua Church as concern for Hispanic community grows

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Testing is underway at St. Anthony of Padua church in Mid-City.
City leaders chose this location to help reach out to Hispanics and Latinos.
City of New Orleans Health Director Jennifer Avegno says the infection rate among the Hispanic and Latino community is more than five times that of the rest of the population.
The City has now formed a task force to address the problem and says it has realized there is a need for increased outreach to the Hispanic community and a need to deploy more testing for underserved communities.
Mayor Latoya Cantrell and City Council Vice-President Helena Moreno says fear and lack of access is preventing people from getting testing.
“We are here to take care of the well being of all people who live in the city. We feel that no on should feel that they should have to suffer in the shadows. So we want to ensure that everyone feels welcome and has access to testing and treatment,” says Moreno.
The site will remain open until they run out of tests.
Testing is free and ID’s are not required.
