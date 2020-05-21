Man fighting for his life after argument in Popeyes parking lot leads to gunfire, crash on busy street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — An argument in a fast-food restaurant parking lot led gunfire and a crash on a busy Shreveport street.
A 60-year-old man has been rushed to the hospital for treatment of a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound to the back of his neck, authorities say.
It happened about 4:03 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of East 70th Street at Line Avenue, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.
Police got a report of a disturbance in the parking lot of the Popeyes at East 70th at Line Avenue, Cpl. Angie Willhite said.
What responding to that call, officers received word that gunfire had erupted.
Preliminary investigation shows the two men were arguing in the parking lot, got in their vehicles and then one chased the other, firing multiple shots.
One of those gunshots wounded the man who was driving the white pickup that was being pursued.
Then the white pickup was T-boned by a motorist who was driving west on East 70th, Willhite said.
Both of their vehicles crashed into a fence outside a nearby business.
There’s no immediate word on whether the passing motorist was hurt.
Nor has there been any word of an arrest has been made or about why the altercation occurred.
Police still have a dozen units on the scene near Line Avenue, dispatch records show.
Two Fire Department units also are at that location.
