Man who filmed Arbery shooting video charged in his slaying

Artist Theo Ponchaveli paints a mural of the likeness of Ahmaud Arbery in Dallas, Friday, May 8, 2020. Ponchaveli said that he was inspired to paint the mural after seeing the video of Arbery's death on a news broadcast and learning that today would have been his birthday. (Source: AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
May 21, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT - Updated May 21 at 5:19 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Georgia man who filmed cellphone video of Ahmaud Arbery's fatal shooting was arrested Thursday and charged with murder in his death.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 50-year-old William “Roddie” Bryan was arrested on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Arbery was slain Feb. 23 after a white father and son armed themselves and pursued him after spotting the 25-year-old black man running in their neighborhood. More than two months passed before authorities arrested Gregory McMichael and his son, Travis McMichael, on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Bryan lives in the same subdivision, and the video he took from the cab of his vehicle helped stir a national outcry when it leaked online. Bryan’s attorney, Kevin Gough, did not immediately return a phone message.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.