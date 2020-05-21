Ninth Ward shooting leaves one man dead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police are investigating a shooting in the Ninth Ward that has left a man dead early Thursday morning.
Police responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Feliciana Street around 2:20 a.m. When they arrived they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was later pronounced dead.
Details about the shooting are limited at this time.
NOPD has not released the name of the victim. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the name of the victim and an official cause of death upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Walter Edmond at (504) 658-5300 Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
