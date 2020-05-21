Ochsner Brings Community Testing to Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
Community Covid 19 testing is now available to the public at one of the northshore’s largest churches. at Church of the King near Mandeville, no appointment is necessary.
It is seen as a key part of the reopening plan- widespread testing to make sure people are clear of Covid-19 so that they can resume working in restaurants and offices, and that testing is now come to the north shore.
" It’s really easy. I thought it was gonna be worse but it’s a very small swab and it took less than 15 seconds to do both sides," said Paul Laborde of Mandeville.
Laborde was among dozens of people who turned out for community covid-19 testing at Church of the King.
''I think people need to know whether they have it or not so they can see how the population stacks up i think it’s a good safety measure," said Laborde.
Ochsner says if you want to get tested, bring an id and insurance card. But they say there are no out-of-pocket expenses and no one will be turned away.
Ochsner says community members who get tested will receive results within 24 to 72 hours on a special patient portal or they can call for results.
If you test positive Ochsner says you can participate in a 14 day monitoring program with nurses available 24 hours a day seven days a week to consult with as needed.
The testing continues Friday.
