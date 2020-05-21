Pedestrian struck by truck near intersection of LA 182 and Sixth Street

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A pedestrian was struck after jogging near the intersection of LA 182 and Sixth Street.
The accident occurred on May 21 at around 8::15 a.m, according to a report from Houma Police Department.
The 77-year-old man was attempting to cross LA 182 before being struck by a Chevrolet Blazer traveling north.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are still investigating the situation and no charges were filed, according to the report.
Blood alcohol test results are still in the process of being reviews.
Updates will be provided here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.