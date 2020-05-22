Bruce: A Hot-Mostly Dry End to The Week Then A Wetter Holiday Weekend Is On The Way

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A hot and mostly dry end to the week as we head into a Memorial Holiday weekend. Today highs will be at or near the 90 degree mark as most stay dry. As we head into the holiday weekend, rain chances are on the rise especially as we head into Memorial day itself. The holiday weekend will start typically hot and muggy with highs around 90. Each afternoon will feature a chance for spotty storms.