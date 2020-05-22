Derek Stingley Jr.’s father talks about how No. 24 is staying ready to get back to normal team activies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - During this downtime when student-athletes aren’t able to be together as a team, it’s a chance to really get in touch with another level of the self-motivation and discipline.
Those who have remained focused during this time should make a more seamless transition back to normal team activities.
The father of LSU sophomore cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. talked about what the star defensive back is focusing on to help ease his transition.
“With him, it’s all about rest,” said Derek Stingley Sr. “He has a hard time sleeping at night, so he wasn’t getting the proper rest that he needed - in my opinion - during the season, so I’m staying on him about that. It’s just doing something different. He did a little ballet just to try to work on flexibility and just to move different muscles and things like that. I won’t allow him to be static, to get lazy during times like this, so naturally, I’m always on him and I’m his trainer.”
The Consensus All-American and SEC Newcomer of the Year led the conference and ranked No. 5 nationally with six interceptions last season. He also led the SEC and ranked No. 2 in the nation with 21 passes defended. Stingley Jr. registered 34 tackles and a tackle for loss as a freshman.
Other honors included being named First-Team All-American (AFCA, AP, Athletic, CBS, ESPN, SI Sporting News, USA Today), First-Team All-SEC (AP), Second-Team All-SEC (Coaches), and SEC All-Freshman Team.
