Firefighters battle 3-alarm fire in Treme

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A New Orleans firefighter experienced heat exhaustion while battling a three-alarm fire in Treme.
Firefighters were called just before 1 p.m. for a structure fire in the 1700 block of Governor Nicholls Street.
Four buildings total caught fire. Two of the homes were abandoned. The residents of a third home were not at home at the time the fire started.
The main building affected in the fire was an abandoned four-plex and abandoned double that was boarded up.
Twenty-one trucks were called to the scene and more than 50 firefighters battled the blaze.
Many of the streets surrounding the scene were closed to traffic.
“The companies that when they first arrived on scene that building that started was already heavily involved,” says Deputy Superintendent Roman Nelson. “Tremendous amount of smoke. Guys did a great job. When they got to the scene they were already behind the curve just like I said and the building that was abandoned, then previous the one next to it was abandoned.”
The cause of the fire is under investigation but Nelson called it suspicious because the main building should have been abandoned.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.