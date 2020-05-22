Memorial Day weekend expected to look a lot different this year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - You may be forced to adjust or cancel your holiday weekend travel plans due to the restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Record low travel is expected this year and many rental property owners have been forced to cancel bookings from certain states like Louisiana.
AAA usually reports high travel numbers for Memorial Day weekend which represents the start of Summer travel season but for the first time in 20 years there will be no forecast to report because data is too corrupted by the COVID-19 virus.
The company says back in February there were 173 million Americans who had Summer travel plans on the books but now they’re expected to se record lows.
Other big travel destinations like Universal Studios and Disney World in Orlando are still closed but are currently offering a last second cancellation policy for later this year.
Also, for Louisiana residents driving to Florida, you will likely be stopped at the state line and asked whether you have traveled to New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Louisiana.
Florida Governor Ron Desantis has ordered travel restrictions from those hotspots and people entering Florida from those areas could be required to quarantine for 14 days.
However, Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise says it would be difficult for Florida to keep Lousianians out.
“I haven’t been in touch with him about this and you know, you saw some of this in other states too and even Texas was looking at doing that. Ultimately, you can still go to Texas,” says Scalise. “This idea that you can just say you’re from Louisiana you can’t come to Florida, that’s not realistic and that’s not something that’s ultimately going to be upheld.”
Desantis has also discouraged vacation rental owners from renting to those in high-risk areas like Louisiana.
Those who booked short-term rentals in Florida should double check their reservations.
