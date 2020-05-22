Mobile testing comes to the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Northshore Parishes will have mobile testings sites beginning next week.
St. Tammany, Washington, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. Helena parishes will have local sites.
The Louisiana National Guard will operate the mobile testing sites.
The mobile testing sites operate out of trucks to bring kits to neighborhood locations such as schools, churches, stores and parks to provide more access for testing to residents.
The testing will begin starting May 26 to June 19.
For more information on the testing locations and dates visit here.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.