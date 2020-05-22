Mother holds newborn for first time after spending 72 days hospitalized with Covid-19

“For Trichelle, that sign says hope comes from Touro and she is the embodiment of that. On March 15th she delivered her baby, deteriorated, got really sick, got put on a vent and for 6 weeks I got to know her as if she was my child. And, I can speak for everyone who took care of her, we took it really personally, we wanted to get Mama home with baby,” said McDaniel’s pulmonologist Michael Hawthorne, M.D.