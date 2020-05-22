Mother holds newborn for first time after spending 72 days hospitalized with Covid-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Trichelle McDaniel came to Touro’s Emergency Room on March 11th with flu-like symptoms. She was 35 weeks pregnant. It was soon discovered she was positive for Covid-19. She went into preterm labor and had to undergo an emergency C-section.
72 days after that trip to the ER, McDaniel held her newborn son for the first time Friday. The mother of 6 was also reunited with her boyfriend and her other children.
"The worst moment? I don't really know because after I had the baby, I don't remember much. I just remember waking up and it was April," McDaniel said.
The Touro medical professionals who cared for her said a happy goodbye as she was discharged from the hospital. The moment brought her pulmonologist to tears.
“For Trichelle, that sign says hope comes from Touro and she is the embodiment of that. On March 15th she delivered her baby, deteriorated, got really sick, got put on a vent and for 6 weeks I got to know her as if she was my child. And, I can speak for everyone who took care of her, we took it really personally, we wanted to get Mama home with baby,” said McDaniel’s pulmonologist Michael Hawthorne, M.D.
McDaniel has some catching up to do with her family. She is finally on the other side after bravely fighting what was an uncertain battle at times, a battle she won for her son.
"I feel good;ready to walk in that car and go home," said McDaniel.
McDaniel’s newborn son was delivered healthy and tested negative for Covid-19.
