New LSU passing game coord. Scott Linehan looks forward to working with OC Steve Ensminger

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Coaching against the LSU defense each day at practice this season will be longtime NFL coach Scott Linehan, who has taken over as LSU’s passing game coordinator.
He is taking over a quarterback room that goes from having a Heisman Trophy winner in Joe Burrow to Myles Brennan, a kid with plenty of potential.
Linehan believes the transition will be smooth, thanks to the guy he’ll be working side-by-side with, offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger.
“The best part about this is the offensive coordinator is still here,” said Linehan. “He knows what it looks like. He knows what he wants. He knows the offensive staff and a large part of it is here as well. So, there’s not going to be much change. To the naked eye, you won’t see hardly anything. But there will be some things every once in a while in some situations, something that worked in the NFL. The NFL has a lot of trending things that people use and no one did it better than LSU last year using NFL concepts. I look at it like it’s - there’s no intimidation at all - I look at it like we want to be part of a great system and this system already is great.”
Linehan joined the Tiger football staff after spending 17 years in the NFL, 13 of which he served as an offensive coordinator.
He most recently worked on the staff of the Dallas Cowboys, where he spent five years. Linehan handled the passing game coordinator duties in 2014 before getting promoted to offensive coordinator from 2015-2018.
While in Dallas, Linehan helped the Cowboys to three divisional titles and three playoff appearances.
