NOPD investigating shooting in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.
NOPD says they received a call about an armed robbery in the 2300 block of Tupelo Street just after midnight Friday. When they arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.
The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
