Not a typical Memorial Day weekend in New Orleans due to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s more quiet than usual in the French Quarter heading into the Memorial Day weekend, although there are some tourists who wanted to be in New Orleans.
We’ve found people from New York, Kentucky and California. Everyone we talked to said they drove to New Orleans and decided not to fly.
The tourists are spending the Memorial Day weekend walking around the French Quarter and taking in all the sights. Unfortunately some of those sights and sounds are absent right now.
There are no horse-drawn carriages and street performers aren’t out entertaining the visitors.
Some shops are open and business owners tell FOX 8, business is nowhere near where it used to be, but they are seeing tourists coming into New Orleans once again.
Many of them flocked to Cafe Du Monde Friday morning as it opened its doors once again. The owner hopes his beignets will entice more people to travel to New Orleans, especially for the Memorial Day weekend.
″This obviously won’t be our typical Memorial Day weekend with hundreds of people in the restaurant and people waiting in line, but that’s ok. We’re back and we’re open and we’re seeing people’s faces and we’re talking to people and that’s how it starts,” says Jay Roman.
"It was our 25th anniversary and we were supposed to be in Hawaii and that got canceled so we loaded up the RV and took a trip,” says Mike Steele.
“Our initial approach to marketing and spending in the city which will be the micro-market approach which will be the drive market, where people can get in a car and drive into the city hopefully enjoy a restaurant or an attraction,” Mark Romig with New Orleans Tourism Marketing Corporation says.
He also added it could take years before tourism in New Orleans is back 100 percent, but he says now is a start. Business owners say they’re ready to welcome visitors and locals back in a safe manner. The tourists say they’re willing to wear masks and do whatever it takes to experience New Orleans.
