AJ Johnson bulking up for junior season at Nemwan

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The last time AJ Johnson played a football game, you have to go way back, Nov. 1 of 2018, his freshman year at McMain. Last season, the 6-3 wide receiver sat out after transferring to Isidore Newman.
“It’s been really tough. But it’s all about the hard work I put in on and off the field. It’s actually my teammates that helped me. I couldn’t play for a year. I had so much fun on the sideline hyping my teammates up,” said AJ Johnson.
Over 18 months without taking a hit, hasn’t turned off the big-time college programs.
“Not playing for a year and getting offers from Alabama, Georgia, and Miami. It shows what kind of dedication you put in on and off the field,” said Johnson.
Johnson turned his dedication to workouts, route running, and bulking up his weight.
So you go from 150 to 195 in less than a year. What did you do with your diet?
“I just keep eating honestly. Eating, eating, eating. That’s it. Just putting on the pounds man,” said Johnson.”
Johnson’s acclimation back to the field is improving with weekly workouts involving his QB, Arch Manning.
“We have a little bit of a connection. We come out here and throw a couple of days out of the week. It’s getting there. I’m pretty sure that we will have the connection before anything starts up,” said Johnson.
Johnson and Manning are obviously connecting off the field already when it comes to their grooming habits.
So Arch lost a fantasy football bet, he had to dye his hair blonde. So as in brotherhood, you got yours dyed also?
“Just brotherhood, yes sir. It was either he shave the top of his hair or get it dyed. I was like no, don’t shave your head, dye it,” said a smiling Johnson.
The first time you’ll see Johnson suit up in a regular season game, that’ll be planned in early September against Lusher.
