Coast Guard rescues 3 people near Port Fourchon, La.

PORT FOURCHON, La. (WVUE) -The Coast Guard rescued three people Saturday from a vessel taking on water 8 nautical miles off of Port Fourchon, Louisiana.
Watchstanders with the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call via VHF radio at 12:18 p.m. of a vessel taking on water with three people aboard.
Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans launched an aircrew who located the vessel and people almost immediately.
A rescue swimmer dropped an inflatable raft for the three people. The aircrew waited on scene until a boat crew from Station Grand Isle could arrive and pick them up.
Those rescued were reported in good condition and brought back to Port Fourchon to meet awaiting EMS.
