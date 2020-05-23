Fire at Shell Norco complex, no injuries reported

NORCO, La. (WVUE) - Shell Norco is currently managing a pump seal fire located on the site’s property north of Airline Drive, according to a social media post.
“Shell’s Emergency Response Team is on site and is working to extinguish the fire. Air monitoring around the site’s perimeter has been initiated. There is no off-site impact, however, there will be visible black smoke until the fire is extinguished,” the post said.
All site personnel have been accounted for and all appropriate agencies have been notified.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.