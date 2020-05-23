Four suspects sought in two unrelated shootings in Violet, La.

VIOLET, La. (WVUE) -The St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office has issued arrest warrants for four males wanted in connection to two unrelated shootings both occurring Friday, May 22 in Violet.
A spokesperson for the St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office says in the first shooting, which occurred on Daniel Drive in Violet, arrest warrants have been issued for Dwayne Ratcliff, 19, Tyron Enclarde, 21, and Terrell Dobard 22.
Around 1 p.m., officers responded to a call about a shooting in the 2900 block of Daniel Drive. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found a 14-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.
During the course of the investigation, detectives determined Ratcliff and Enclarde were involved in an altercation with Dobard. Ratcliff, Enclarde and Dobard all had weapons and fired shots at each other.
The injured teen not involved in the altercation and was struck by a stray bullet. He was transported to University Medical Center in New Orleans to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
Ratcliff, Enclarde and Dobard fled the scene before deputies arrived, but detectives were able to identify all three through video surveillance.
In the second incident, an arrest warrant for illegal discharge of a firearm has been issued for Tyreese Riley, 18.
Around 3:40 p.m., deputies responded to a call about shots fired in the 2800 block of Guerra Drive in Violet.
When deputies arrived on the scene, Riley had fled the scene, but deputies were able to identify him through video surveillance and eyewitness accounts.
No one was injured in that incident.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Ratcliff, Enclarde, Dobard or Riley, or anyone with additional information regarding either of these incidents is asked to call the St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau TIPS hotline at (504) 271-TIPS or 8477.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.