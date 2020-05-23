Nicondra: Prepare for a stretch of wet weather

Suddenly it’s summer. Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the season for many and the weather is certainly cooperating. There is plenty of moisture in place keeping a muggy feel to the air and fuel for passing storms. Temperatures climb to just around the 90 degree mark each day. Passing storms will be the rule as well through the holiday on Monday with a bit more coverage each day. An upper low approaching from the west will slow down and stall keeping the flow off the Gulf of Mexico going and increasing coverage through the week as several waves of energy rotate around the circulation.