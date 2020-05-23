Over 2 million Louisianans have received stimulus payments

(WAFB) - About 2,186,332 Louisianans have received stimulus payments.
That collectively totals to state residents receiving $ 3,680,836,165 through the CARES Act payment program.
A progress update was released by the IRS Friday, May 22, with those figures.
A previous update issued Friday, May 8, showed 1,877,721 Louisianans received stimulus payments that collectively totaled to state residents receiving $3,180,135,799.
An update released just under a month before that, on April 17, showed 1,265,581 Louisianans received payments which totaled to $2,297,891,337.
Payments are automatic for those who:
- Filed taxes in 2018 or 2019
- Receive Social Security benefits, survivor, or disability benefits (SSI)
- Receive Railroad Retirement benefits
- Receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI)
- Are Veterans Affairs beneficiaries who didn’t file a return in the last two years
Those who don’t receive federal benefits and didn’t have a tax filing obligation in 2018 or 2019 are asked to register using an online IRS tool linked here.
The IRS said payments will continue throughout the year.
Taxpayers with questions are asked to check FAQ pages available on the IRS website which is linked here.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.