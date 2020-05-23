Some tourism returns to New Orleans for Memorial Day weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While not every place is open this holiday weekend, some landmarks like Cafe Du Monde reopened for the first time since the pandemic to a line of both locals and out-of-towners.
“It’s like the reopening of the super dome after Hurricane Katrina. It’s iconic," said Orleans resident Glenn Dubroc.
“We just still felt the need to come down to Louisiana. My wife’s from Louisiana as well. This is home for her, and so we wanted to come here and take my son and do the college tour and support the local businesses," said Las Vegas resident Alan Antonio.
“We drove out here in an RV. So we drove out here, we didn’t trust the airplanes. We’re self-disciplined. We have our gloves, we have our masks, we have our sprays.”
Mark Romig with the New Orleans Marketing Corporation says seeing businesses and tourism picking up this weekend is a good start, but it can’t be rushed.
“To do it the right way, that’s the important thing. To do it with personal responsibility, and i know the industry is ready to do it the right way," said Romig.
Romig says a lot depends on when airline travel picks back up, but in the meantime they’ll take a micro-marketing approach to encourage people to visit New Orleans safely.
“It’s going to be the Greater New Orleans area and the drive market along the gulf coast and maybe north around to Hattiesburg and Baton rouge, and perhaps a little bit west over to Lafayette. People driving in with their family and those they know, coming in and enjoying a meal, enjoying an attraction, perhaps staying the night.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.