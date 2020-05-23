Zack: Heat, humidity with some downpours this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Memorial Day weekend usually signals the start of summer and Mother Nature is right on time with the heat and humidity this year.
It’s going to be a hot day out there today as highs top out right around 90 degrees. The humidity is what will really be felt as we are now talking about heat indices making it to the upper 90s. Now there is a chance for a cooling downpour at some point today but the coverage of rain will only be about 30%.
Little change is expected for the second half of the weekend as Sunday brings more heat, humidity and that chance for a downpour. There will be a trend to a higher rain coverage as we go into Sunday and especially on Memorial Day. This will set the stage for a change of the weather pattern going into next week.
That change may be a wet one as we get positioned between a ridge of high pressure over Florida and a cut off low over Texas. The flow between these two will create a stream of moisture right out of the Gulf leading to daily storm chances increasing to a 60-70% coverage. Some of this rain could be heavy at times as well so that is something we will be monitoring going into next week.
