Clyde Edwards-Helaire an “ideal fit” according to fellow Louisiana native Eric Bienemy of Chiefs

As part of LSU’s national championship, Edwards-Helaire totaled 1,867 yards from scrimmage and 17 scores, including four against Alabama. His junior season output doubled that of his first two years on campus. In the NFL, Bienemy thinks the learning curve will be accelerated “He gets to go out there and play with a Pat Mahomes, a Travis Kelce...he gets an opportunity to learn from a Damian Williams, an opportunity to learn from a DeAndre Washington, he gets an opportunity to play with Sammy Watkins and all those guys. I think with his talent and also his attitude and determined mindset and the professionalism that he brings to the organization. I think that’s going to help him to be even better. I think the kid has some special traits but I also believe that our players are going to help him grow to be even more of a special contributor when it’s all said and done.”