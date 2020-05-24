1 killed, 3 injured in Avondale car crash

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic fatality in Avondale Saturday evening.
JPSO says the single-car accident happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 300 block of Pat Drive.
When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a Chevrolet Trailblazer, occupied by four people, that struck a parked vehicle and then a tree. One person died at the scene and the other occupants of the vehicle were taken to the hospital for injuries.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing and JPSO has not released the name of the deceased victim at this time.
