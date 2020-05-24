Nicondra: Sun and storms today, but rain coverage increases

Much of the area saw a very pleasant and sunny day Sunday, but it was sprinkled with thunderstorms in some spots. Rain coverage increases for Memorial Day as a wave of moisture moves in from the Gulf and sparks off even more thunderstorm and shower activity. The chances for showers and storms will continue to increase through the week as we are sandwiched between a high to the east and a low to the north and west. Tuesday through Thursday will see the highest coverage with the most available moisture Wednesday into Thursday. We need to prepare for a very wet week ahead with the potential for high rain totals in some areas. The trade off will be a break on temperatures as afternoon highs should stay near or just below long term averages in the mid to upper 80s through the week as cloudcover and rain coverage increases.