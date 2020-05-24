NOFD: Family of 5 rescued from Lake Borgne after boat capsized

By Kendra Smith-Parks | May 24, 2020 at 5:03 PM CDT - Updated May 24 at 5:07 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A family of five were rescued at Chef Menteur Highway and Lake Borgne after the blades of a boat got entangled in a crab trap.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the water rescue at around 12:19 p.m. on Sunday, May 24.

After the entanglement, the boat capsized and dumped the passengers,

Firefighters and two off-duty firefighters discovered the family clinging to an ice chest.

Each of the family members was wearing a life vest and brought to shore. No injuries were reported.

The United States Coast Guard and NOPD also assisted in the rescue.

