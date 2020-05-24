Zack: Sun and storms continue thru Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Little change in the overall forecast is expected thru Memorial Day as we have moved right into our summer pattern just a little bit earlier this year.
For your Sunday expect a mixture of sun and clouds through the morning hours which will heat us up quickly. It will be another day with a high near 90 before we start to pop those downpours during the afternoon hours. About a 40% coverage of rain can be expected today.
Remember, with the intense heating we get at this time of year those storms can bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and dangerous lightning so make sure you keep a constant eye to the sky.
As many of you head back to work on Tuesday, that is when the weather pattern changes with a much stormier outlook taking hold. In fact Tuesday possibly through Friday could bring some total washouts with the threat for heavy rain developing. When all is said and done most of the area could see between 3-6 inches of rain hopefully spread out over a few days.
This threat is something we will be watching here in the FOX 8 Weather Center over the next several days.
