Bruce: Rain Chances On The Rise This Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) Rain chances will be on the rise,this week especially as we head into late Wednesday into next weekend. A weather system (upper low) will move in from the east and get cut off meaning it will sit for a couple of days just west of the area. This will act as a pump to bring in rich tropical air from the Gulf. Each day through at least Wednesday, heavy rain will pose a threat for flooding in the FOX 8 viewing area.