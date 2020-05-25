Coast Guard searching for two N.O. men reported missing while swimming near Orange Beach, AL

Coast Guard searching for two N.O. men reported missing while swimming near Orange Beach, AL
The Coast Guard were called just before 6 p.m. for three people in distress who were swimming near Perdido Pass. (Source: U.S. Coast Guard)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 25, 2020 at 3:25 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 3:49 PM

ORANGE BEACH, Fl. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is currently searching for two missing New Orleans residents who were last seen swimming near Orange Beach Sunday.

The Coast Guard were called just before 6 p.m. for three people in distress who were swimming near Perdido Pass.

One swimmer, who has been identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy of Chalmette, was located and rescued by a good Samaritan who was in a boat nearby. She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is currently unknown.

A search continues for the other two swimmers from New Orleans who are identified as 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson.

Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.