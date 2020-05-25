Coast Guard searching for two N.O. men reported missing while swimming near Orange Beach, AL

ORANGE BEACH, Fl. (WVUE) - The Coast Guard is currently searching for two missing New Orleans residents who were last seen swimming near Orange Beach Sunday.
The Coast Guard were called just before 6 p.m. for three people in distress who were swimming near Perdido Pass.
One swimmer, who has been identified as 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy of Chalmette, was located and rescued by a good Samaritan who was in a boat nearby. She was taken to an area hospital where her condition is currently unknown.
A search continues for the other two swimmers from New Orleans who are identified as 28-year-old Ryan Guy and 22-year-old Darius Robinson.
Anyone with information regarding this case is requested to contact the Coast Guard Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.
