Community COVID-19 testing sites: Times and locations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Ochsner Health has announced community COVID-19 testing locations in the greater New Orleans and Northshore regions for May 26-29. Testing is open to Louisiana residents, age two and older. Even if you are not experiencing symptoms, it is encouraged that you get tested to know your COVID-19 status.
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Testing is available at the times listed below or until all test kits have been utilized.
Tuesday, May 26
Frank Lemon Playground Gym
1307 Causeway Blvd.
Jefferson, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
533 Horace St.
New Orleans, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 27
Greater St. Mary Baptist Church
533 Horace St.
New Orleans, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rufus Viner Park
1010 Schley St.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Thursday, May 28
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Rufus Viner Park
1010 Schley St.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Venetian Isles Fire House
4300 Alba Rd.
New Orleans, LA
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Hispanic Apostolate**
2505 Maine Ave.
Metairie, LA
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Friday, May 29
James M Singleton Head Start
14441 Curran Rd
New Orleans, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Fritchie Gym
905 W Howze Beach Rd.
Slidell, LA
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hispanic Apostolate**
2505 Maine Ave.
Metairie, LA
2 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Community members will receive their test results within 24-72 hours via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.