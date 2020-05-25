1 dead, 2 injured after structure collapses

By Samantha Morgan | May 25, 2020 at 1:13 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 4:47 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person died and two others were injured after a structure collapsed.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before noon. The home is located in a neighborhood off Choctaw Drive near Greenwell Springs Road.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and two people were taken to a local hospital by EMS.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information as soon as it becomes available.

