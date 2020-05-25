Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office searching for missing 16-year-old

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) -The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Destiny Pontiff of East Camellia Drive in Thibodaux.
She was last seen late Sunday night, May 24, at a relative’s residence on Antill Drive in Thibodaux when she left without permission.
Destiny Pontiff is described as 5’2” tall, weighing 110 pounds with short brown hair.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808.
