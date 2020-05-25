Less people than anticipated celebrate Memorial Day on the lake

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - In honor of Memorial Day, some took to the lake in Metairie to remember fallen soldiers.
"Both me and my buddy are veterans and we know some people who didn't make it back. So, at the same time, sombering event, but I do want to try to enjoy this and take my son out," Michael Leiva said.
"We had a really good time. Just trying to enjoy the day today, and teaching them what Memorial Day's all about and being respectful and remembering everyone that has died serving the country," Paul Kihnel said.
The Bonnabel Boat Launch sat quiet Monday morning.
"I was really surprised to see that there's nobody here today. I mean, it's completely empty for a Memorial Day. Usually you come out here, there's boats all over the place," David Bordelon said.
"I thought it was going to be a lot more. I saw all those people partying in Missouri, I thought this was going to be crazy where I wouldn't even be able to get in. Maybe cause the weather, it's looking a little overcast. If anything, that just makes it a lot easier for us and enjoyable," Leiva said.
Some say, things are noticeably different this Memorial Day.
“We’re going to have a barbecue when we get back to the house. We usually go out to a park or something but it’s been so dead lately. We went out to dinner last night and there was nobody in the restaurant. Just seems like everybody’s staying home now,” Bordelon said.
However, more families trickled in later in the day, lowering their boats into the lake.
"Took an opportunity today to try to take my boys out and go crabbing. Didn't anticipate the weather being as bad as it was as far as wind conditions and all," Kihnel said.
"We've been cooped up for too many months sitting in the house. We want to come out and enjoy the lake, and the lake's a beautiful place even though the weather may not cooperate too much. We're going to go out and have a little fun, we brought our food on the boats, and we're just going to go out and wade in the water a little bit," Kent Denapolis said.
The family says they will still be taking social distancing measures on the water.
"Because we're different households, we separate on the boat," Tasia Denapolis said.
“We’re actually waiting on another boat to get here, and that’s got the other household in that boat. My household’s in my boat,” Kent Denapolis said.
