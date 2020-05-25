Nicondra: More rain on the way for the week ahead

As moisture continues to stream in from the Gulf of Mexico rain chances will increase through the middle of the week. Widespread shower and thunderstorm activity picked up on Memorial and will continue to be a main feature through at least Thursday. The Weather Prediction Center forecasts 2 to 5 inches of rain across the region over the next 7 days. Spread out over the week it should not cause flooding issues, but there will be sufficient moisture to fuel some isolated big rain makers so we must stay vigilante through the wet period. The rain coverage will decrease into next weekend with high pressure back in control by the beginning of next week. Temperatures will be a bit less hot with the higher cloud cover and rainfall staying in the middle 80s for highs through the week.