NOFD: Elderly woman severely burned in Uptown house fire

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -An elderly woman was rescued from a house fire Monday, but received severe burns to her face, arms, and legs, according to the New Orleans Fire Dept.
The blaze began around 10:45 a.m. inside the woman’s home at 2802 Upperline Street.
The fire occurred directly across the street from the NOFD’s Engine 38.
Firefighters were able run across the street and quickly locate the woman.
A spokesman for the NOFD says the close proximity was likely the biggest contributing factor in the rescue of the elderly victim. After entering the home through a rear room, firefighters found her motionless on the bathroom floor.
Rescue crews began CPR and transported the woman to the hospital.
She suffered burns to approximately fifty percent of her body and was also suffering from smoke inhalation.
The fire was brought under control around 11:00 a.m. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to a rear bedroom in the duplex at 2800-02 Upperline St.
There were no other injuries reported and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
